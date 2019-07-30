Firefighters warn drivers to check the back seat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even one heartbreaking story about kids left in hot cars is one too many.

A father in New York now faces charges after his 1-year-old twins died after being accidentally left in their car seats while their father was at work.

According to the National Safety Council, 24 children have already died in the U.S. this year after being left in a hot car. On average, 38 children die every year. Last year was the worst year for deaths (52) since it started being tracked in 1998.

When you hear those stories, you may wonder how does it happen? How does someone forget a child in the back seat?

Cory Whitlock with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says this tragedy typically happens when people are in a rush and forgetful. He says there is a campaign called “Check Your Seat in the Heat.”

Whitlock suggests people change their habits by leaving a cellphone, wallet or purse in the back seat to get in the habit of checking the entire car before locking and leaving the vehicle.

If you see a child in a car alone, firefighters urge you to report it immediately. The temperature in a car can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes.

Animals left in hot cars is also an issue. It’s estimated hundreds died nationwide every year. Cracking windows has very little effect on the temperature in a vehicle.