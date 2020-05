LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman and her dog are safe Friday morning after a house fire near Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the fire happened around 8 p.m.

Media release about Thursday night house fire . . . pic.twitter.com/beRipRIXJV — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 1, 2020

Initially, firefighters did notice any flames at the home but once inside they found the woman and dog collapsed against a bedroom door. Both were overcome by smoke.

The home did not have smoke detectors. The two were treated for smoke inhalation.