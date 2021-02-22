Firefighters put out fire at 2-story house near Decatur and Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a two-story house in the 1800 block of Fairhaven Street on Monday afternoon.

The fire, just southwest of the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and N. Decatur Boulevard, was extinguished by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue just after 4 p.m. No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: Most of fire is OUT, crews looking for hotspots. This property in outside city limits, @ClarkCountyFD investigators will determine cause & @ClarkCountyFD will release information about incident. No injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/Cq47uRxw21 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 23, 2021

The fire occurred in an area under Clark County jurisdiction, and county fire investigators were sent to the scene.

Information on damages and the cause of the fire are not yet available.