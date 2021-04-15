Firefighters put out blaze at apartments near Simmons, Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters put out a second-story blaze at an apartment complex near Simmons Street and Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday just after 1 p.m.

The fire was reported on the second-floor patio of an apartment in the 1900 block of Simmons Street.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but some residents were displaced, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was reported as winds continued to kick up in the valley, elevating the danger of the fire spreading. But firefighters contained the fire quickly and prevented more damage.