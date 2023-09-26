LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters were called to an early morning building fire in southeast Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

The call on the fire was received around 3 a.m. for a building on the 4700 block of Sandhill Road near Tropicana Avenue. Firefighters said the blaze started in the building and traveled to the attic forcing fire crews to attack it from the roof.

The fire was put out a few hours later but Sandhill remains closed from Tropicana to Harmon Avenue while crews remain at the scene.

No injuries were reported.