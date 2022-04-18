LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire outside of a Walmart on the east side of the valley.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, at 3075 East Tropicana Avenue, near McLeod Drive.

Fire reported outside Walmart at Tropicana near McLeod. (KLAS)

CCFD tells 8 News Now the fire involved tractor-trailers and cardboard boxes behind the building and no injuries were reported.

Walmart was evacuated as a priority during the investigation and no significant structural damage was reported.

As of 6:30 p.m., Walmart employees have been allowed back in the store, however, it remains closed to customers.

Over a dozen units from CCFD responded to the fire.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.