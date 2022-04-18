LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire outside of a Walmart on the east side of the valley.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon, at 3075 East Tropicana Avenue, near McLeod Drive.
CCFD tells 8 News Now the fire involved tractor-trailers and cardboard boxes behind the building and no injuries were reported.
Walmart was evacuated as a priority during the investigation and no significant structural damage was reported.
As of 6:30 p.m., Walmart employees have been allowed back in the store, however, it remains closed to customers.
Over a dozen units from CCFD responded to the fire.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.