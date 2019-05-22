Fire Hydrant Fountain in the south Valley

A car drove straight into a fire hydrant in the south valley Tuesday night.

Metro police say there were no injuries reported as the fire hydrant turned into a fountain at Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch.

Investigators had not yet determined if impairment was a factor in the crash as of 5:30 Wednesday morning.

A traffic camera in the area showed traffic moving normally through the area as the sun came up this morning.

