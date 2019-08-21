Fire destroys vacant house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fire tore through a large, vacant home in an upscale neighborhood near Alta and Campbell early Wednesday morning. It was the second time the home has burned, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The fire was dispatched at 2:32 a.m. at a home directly across the street from Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church. Firefighters contained the flames to the home and kept the fire from spreading to neighboring houses.

No one was supposed to be inside the home at the time, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue estimates damage at $750,000. Property records show the house is 4,235 square feet and was built in 1969. Many neighboring homes are valued at over $1-million.