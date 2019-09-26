Fire department celebrates baby boom with photo shoot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (CBSLA) — A baby boom has hit the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District in California. As most proud families are inclined to do, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District posted newborn baby photos on Facebook.

But it wasn’t just one newborn baby – it was nine!

The agency says the department welcomed nine babies to its family between March and July. There was no comment as to whether there was anything in the water that may have caused the baby boom.

The photos featured the bonny babies with their uniformed fathers, and posed on their firefighting jackets, laid in a circle around a fire ax and firehouse.

Fire hoses were arranged around them in the letters “R C F D.” In the post, the department said, “We are thrilled to see our RCFD family keep growing!”