Fire crews retrieve man’s body from storm drain near Bonanza Road, D Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue was notified at 2:37 a.m. on Aug. 14, that a deceased male was in the storm drain system near the intersection of West Bonanza Road and City Parkway.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered the man was in the drainpipe about 30 feet below the road. The only access was through a manhole cover in the street, but retrieving the body would be difficult.



With the assistance of the department’s Technical Rescue Team, Heavy Rescue 44 crews entered the drain system through a large opening near the intersection of East Bonanza Road and Casino Center Boulevard. Firefighters were able to walk through the system from that point but had to hike about a half-mile into the storm drain system to where the body was located.

It appeared to firefighters the individual was likely living at that location in the storm drain. Firefighters brought the body out to investigators from the Clark County Coroner’s Office and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.



The operation took about three hours to accomplish. The cause of death is being investigated by police and the coroner’s office.



There were no injuries to any first responders.