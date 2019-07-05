Fire crews knock down 2 early morning fires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue had a busy morning in the Las Vegas valley. Fire crews responded to multiple fires in the early hours of July 5th and were able to get both knocked down.

UPDATE: TOC: 3:42AM. 1608 Eaton Dr. appears house being renovated, but lived in was heavily involved with fire on arrival, roof caved in shortly after arrival. Fire is now OUT, cause is U/I, no injuries reported, crews picking up, fire investigators on scene. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/uYndZdmokb — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2019

The first fire occurred in a two-story home at 1608 Eaton Drive near Oakey and Valley View boulevards. No injuries were reported at this location and the fire was knocked down around 4:25 a.m.

UPDATE: 4:25AM. Most of flames knocked down, master streams are off, correct address 1608 Eaton Dr, large 2-sto house, no inj’s reported, fire investigators enroute. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/ze8TZO1cFl — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2019

The second fire was located on 511 S Tonopah Drive, near Rancho Drive, at 4:47 a.m. this morning. The blaze engulfed a boarded up one-story building, but no injuries occurred. LVFR is still investigating the cause.