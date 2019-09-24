Fire crews investigate generator fire at Vons grocery store at Windmill and Pecos

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Firefighters in Henderson were called to Vons grocery store at Windmill and Pecos to investigate a fire in the building Monday night. The video seen above was sent by viewer Patrick Walker.

According to Henderson Fire, a generator caught fire at the grocery store chain around 7 p.m., causing the store to fill up with smoke. But it did not extend to the building.

Photo courtesy: Patrick Walker

Everyone was evacuated from the store safely. However, two people had to be evaluated and treated at the scene.

No other details were released. This is a developing story.