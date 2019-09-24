Fire crews investigate generator fire at Vons grocery store at Windmill and Pecos

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Firefighters in Henderson were called to Vons grocery store at Windmill and Pecos to investigate a fire in the building Monday night. The video seen above was sent by viewer Patrick Walker.
According to Henderson Fire, a generator caught fire at the grocery store chain around 7 p.m., causing the store to fill up with smoke. But it did not extend to the building.
Everyone was evacuated from the store safely. However, two people had to be evaluated and treated at the scene.
No other details were released. This is a developing story.