LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire burned the first floor of a senior apartment building for those ages 62 and older or households with a disability on Monday in east Las Vegas, fire officials said.

The fire started at approximately 3:00 p.m. at the Arthur Mccants Manor at 800 N. Eastern Avenue. Dispatchers received reports of smoke filling the hallway on the first floor of the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in an apartment on the first floor. They were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes of arriving, fire crews say. After that, smoke became the primary concern as crews ventilated the area and evacuated anyone who might be affected.

Crews said they were in the process of evaluating anyone with medical complaints and transporting them to a nearby medical facility if necessary. One apartment was primarily impacted, fire officials said, adding that other dwellings in the area were being evaluated to determine if they could be inhabited after the fire.

Investigators continued to look into the fire Monday, and no indication of its cause was immediately available.