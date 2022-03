LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were called for a fire at a local La Bonita market on East Ogden Avenue Sunday.

The fire department was able to safely extinguish the flames, with no injuries being reported.

The fire appeared to have started in the produce department of the store, however, the cause remains unknown.

The store is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future, due to food contamination caused by black smoke.