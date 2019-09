Cincinnati, Ohio (KLAS) — Everyone’s favorite hippo made the most of a rainy day in one adorable moment caught on cam.

A Cincinnati Zoo donor spotted Fiona catching raindrops in her mouth during a leisurely swim in her tank.

Fiona gained worldwide fame when she was born six weeks premature in January 2017 and fought for survival, ultimately winning with the aid of the zoo’s staff and others. Since then, she’s become a beloved household name.

Watch the hippo’s sweet antics in the video above.