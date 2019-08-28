Financial struggles cause Sandy Valley General store owners to close doors; owners hope to regroup, reopen

SANDY VALLEY, Nev. — Sandy Valley is home to about 2,000 people, and there usually isn’t a lot of stores in a town that small. So when the one grocery store closes its doors, along with being worried, residents are inconvenienced.

Sandy Valley is about 50 miles southwest of Las Vegas, so residents there depend on the Sandy Valley General Store to stay open.

“We ran out of bullets; we been having to come up with money left and right,” said Jasmyn Fletcher, the store owner.

About eight months ago, the Fletchers took over what used to be called Trails End General Store. They renamed it Sandy Valley General Store,” but shortly after their purchase, what they were bringing in, wasn’t paying the bills, so they had to close.

The majority of Sandy Valley receives benefits from the government, and the store is not set up to take EBT cards.

“When they can’t purchase groceries then we’re not making money and so that was a huge struggle [for] both for them and for us,” said Jasmyn Fletcher. “Not having gaming and alcohol yet was another big struggle.”

“We honestly ran out of money,” said Derrick Fletcher. “The store; without gaming, alcohol, and tobacco, the store is losing about $5,000 a month.”

That’s money they say was coming straight out of their pocket for about six months.

“We decided to shut down, regroup, [and] decide if we really wanted to give [it] a go or not,” said Jasmyn Fletcher.

Many Sandy Valley residents like Randy Tetreault rely on the store.

“It’s vital for a lot of people that don’t have vehicles or some of the elderly here it makes [it] a 50-mile drive to town,” Tetreault said.

Buying groceries in the store was convenient, and now residents are having to spend time and gasoline to find another place to shop. But, the Fletchers plan to be back in business soon because they are working to set up EBT.

“The store opening, we’ll be open; our goal is within the next 2 weeks open and fully stocked,” said Derrick Fletcher.

“We continue to ask for kindness and patience cause we’re doing the best we can,” said Jasmyn Fletcher.

“They’re awesome people; I think they deserve the chance,” said Tetreault.



The Fletchers say it will remain a general store but plan to make it more. They are waiting for approvals for a liquor, cigarette-tobacco, and gaming license, which could take up to 18 months for approval.

Long-term plans are to put in a gas station.







