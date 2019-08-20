Final beam to be placed on the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new exhibit hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major milestone for the $1.4 billion convention center expansion project. Crews will place the final beam on the new exhibit hall Tuesday morning.

Crews have used more than 25,000 tons of structural steel. The total size of the entire building will be approximately 1.4 million square feet. The phase broke ground last year, and will be finished in early 2021.

In the fall, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will celebrate the official “topping off” of the entire expansion project.