Film industry hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The effect of the pandemic on many local businesses has been easy to see. Storefronts and restaurants have closed down, but some impacts are not as visible.

Local movie productions have been put on hold. Rich Hopkins of Thrillseekers Unlimited has seen his business virtually shut down.

“I guess it was mid, maybe the third week of February. I just said shot a pilot for HBO Max called Vegas Hi,” said Hopkins. “I had six more gigs on the slate and all it took was six emails to have those disappear.”

Hopkins was set to film episodes of Stephen King’s The Stand for CBS All Access. It’s a movie about a pandemic that threatens to destroy the world.

The real pandemic halted filming.

“So, this whole stand thing is about a global pandemic that wipes out the world,” Hopkins said. “The irony of it is our film shoot about a global pandemic was being shut down by a global pandemic. So, I found that a little bit crazy.

The bottom line is, we’ll have to wait a little longer before Las Vegas gets destroyed in the new version of The Stand. Well, let’s hope not.