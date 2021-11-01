‘Fights, drunkenness, it’s been crazy!’ Neighbors fed up with ‘party house’ after deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A community morning the loss of their friend Monday evening, following a shooting over the weekend.

8 News Now spoke to neighbors about what they say was a preventable situation.

22-year-old Graciela Gomez was shot and killed Saturday night in a drive-by shooting.

Two other people were injured and taken to UMC.

Neighbors in this Sunrise Manor neighborhood say parties like this go down every weekend and it must stop.



“There have been so many cars that we can’t even get into our own house, and we see people pulling out and we have to wait for them to leave for us to get in,” said neighbor, Itze Corona.

“Lots of kids, clouds of marijuana,” said neighbor, Terry Jones. “Speeding and racing up and down the highway. Fights, drunkenness, it’s been crazy!”

“Unfortunately, it takes a level of this type of magnitude to get the neighbors to come together and say it’s time to stop,” he added.



According to Jones, the owner doesn’t live at the home but rents it out for parties.

Jones says the owner is fully aware of the disruption it causes in the neighborhood.

“She’s been very defensive. She said, shootings happen all the time and it’s not a big deal. That is the attitude and it just pissed people off. ”



According to Metro Police, a group of men who initially weren’t allowed into the party, drove by sometime later and fired shots, hitting three people, and then sped off.

“I saw everyone running out afterward and then we see one of the girls who was hurt or shot, they were trying to give her CPR, but saying that she may not make it,” said neighbor, Maria Alo.

As for the two others who were sent to the hospital, they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.