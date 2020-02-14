Fiery crash caused after train slips and derails from train tracks in Kentucky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A slip on a mountain near the train tracks caused a crazy train derailment in Draffin, Kentucky Thursday. Officials say there was mud and rocks on the tracks that caused the engine to derail before the tanker cars carrying ethanol followed.
Kentucky State Police Trooper William Petry said the engine derailed first, and the tanker cars carrying ethanol followed. The diesel fuel is what is currently burning. The fire at the site is contained.
Some diesel made it into the river. Officials said it is too wide to use boons to contain the diesel, so the water district in the area shut off its water intake, and Pikeville Water District are preparing to take appropriate action if needed. Officials said the water should only be off for the day.
The National Transportation Board and CSX Police have taken over the investigation. CSX released the following statement:
“At approximately 7:05 a.m. today, a southbound CSX train derailed in Draffin, KY. The train consisted of 96 loaded ethanol cars and two loaded rock cars. Preliminary information indicates that the train hit a rock slide and derailed two locomotives and an unknown number of rail cars into the Big Sandy River near Pond Creek Road. The two crew members were able to exit the derailed locomotive and make it safely to the shore. One of the derailed locomotives is on fire, as well as an unknown number of cars. CSX has mobilized its emergency teams and are working with the local authorities to respond to the incident.”