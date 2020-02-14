Fiery crash caused after train slips and derails from train tracks in Kentucky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A slip on a mountain near the train tracks caused a crazy train derailment in Draffin, Kentucky Thursday. Officials say there was mud and rocks on the tracks that caused the engine to derail before the tanker cars carrying ethanol followed.

Kentucky State Police Trooper William Petry said the engine derailed first, and the tanker cars carrying ethanol followed. The diesel fuel is what is currently burning. The fire at the site is contained.

Some diesel made it into the river. Officials said it is too wide to use boons to contain the diesel, so the water district in the area shut off its water intake, and Pikeville Water District are preparing to take appropriate action if needed. Officials said the water should only be off for the day.

The National Transportation Board and CSX Police have taken over the investigation. CSX released the following statement: