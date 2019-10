LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need the public’s help to zero in on the person responsible for robberies in Summerlin. The thefts occurred on streets in the areas of Crestdale Lane and Horseshoe Falls Court, which is Summerlin Hospital and only about a half a mile from each other.

Residents in the area say they’re shocked something like this happened in their neighborhood.

8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo has more on what residents are saying.