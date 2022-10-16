LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.

The woman, 67, whose identity is pending, was walking across North Jones Boulevard at Carl Avenue at about 8 a.m. on Oct. 5 when the driver of a 2019 Hyundai Kona, traveling north on Jones, failed to yield the right of way, “which resulted in a collision,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries; Metro said in the Sunday release the Clark County coroner notified the department’s fatal detail that the woman had died on Thursday.

The driver, David Wieand, 47, of Las Vegas, left the scene but returned, cooperated with the investigation and did not show signs of impairment, police said in the original release.

Police on Sunday did not indicate whether charges are pending but said the crash remains under investigation.

The death is the 114th traffic-related fatality this year in Metro’s jurisdiction, the release said.

