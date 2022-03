LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A felony battery by strangulation charge and four other battery counts were dropped against Ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen but he still faces six misdemeanor counts of battery.

Sonnen, 44, was due to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning but didn’t. Instead, his attorney was there on his behalf.

Judge Joe Bonaventure allowed prosecutors to file the amended complaint Wednesday which reduced his charges.

April 26 is his next court date.