LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevada ranks No.3 in the nation for the most Internet scam victims per capita in a study released by CenturyLinkQuote on Tuesday.

For every 10,000 people in the state, more than 17 have fallen victim to a scam. That adds up almost 5,300 people, with each of those victims losing an average of almost $5,500. A total of $28.9 million was taken from Nevadans by scammers.