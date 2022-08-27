According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security.

But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue?

Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient food to live a healthy life, is a result of financial problems for many. For others, it can be the result of a lack of knowledge when it comes to health and food choices.

Regardless of the cause, food insecurity can lead to chronic diseases and mental health issues.

With the COVID-19 pandemic easing, and inflation surging, many say people need assistance more than ever. The 8 News Now special, “Feeding the Las Vegas Valley” aims to share the resources and knowledge that can help tackle food insecurity.

How can I help?

Feeding America is trying to end world hunger. Every dollar donated provides at least 10 meals for families in need according to their website.

Follow this link to find out how you can help.

Resources

Organizations that help distribute food to those in need.

Three Square

Catholic Charities

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada

Las Vegan Food Bank

Further Reading

Toss or Keep? How Labels Can Fight Food Waste

Food Insecurity by Zip Code