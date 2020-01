In this April 10, 2017, photo, a FedEx envelope is placed into a dropbox in North Andover, Mass. FedEx Corp. says there will only be a surcharge during the holiday season on packages that need additional handling, are oversized or unauthorized. The move comes as the package delivery company and rival UPS jockey for customers that are increasingly doing their holiday shopping online and have packages shipped. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — FedEx is sending a warning to customers about a new scam. Some people have reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from FedEx notifying them they have a package.

The message is followed by a link which directs people to fake Amazon listing and then asks for personal information and a credit card number.

FedEx says the messages are not theirs and say they should deleted. The company says you can report the emails and texts by using the email abuse@fedex.com.