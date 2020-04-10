FedEx driver santizes package for family

(CNN) — A Florida woman says a FedEx driver went beyond the call of duty — by sanitizing the packages he delivered to her home. Now she’s asking others to show the same kindness during this bleak time.

Her security camera recorded a FedEx employee sanitizing the box he was delivering to her home in Boca Raton after he saw the note on her door saying someone who lives in the home has an autoimmune disorder.

Blasi and her daughter, Emma, who has Type 1 diabetes thanked the carrier, Justin Bradshaw, through an online chat.

“We thank you so much, for doing something you weren’t even asked to do.”

Bradshaw says when he saw the sign it made him think of his young daughter who was born premature at 28 weeks and he considers a miracle baby. She only weighed 11 ounces.

He says cleaning the box for the family was a small way for him to help someone else during these tough times.

“I feel like we should all do something to better the situation right now,” he said.

