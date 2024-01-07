LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City officials say action is being taken to repair roadways and to start progress on additions to east Las Vegas thanks to a more than $8.3 million grant from the federal government.

Residents in the area say the developments will help to fill a major need.

“It’s very dangerous as there are several roads without streetlights,” said Jose Maravilla, a Las Vegas resident. “We need those repaired as soon as possible.”

Ashley Alaniz, who frequents the area, said she’s seen her fair share of accidents involving pedestrians as she regularly walks to and from her home.

“These intersections on Charleston are really bad,” Alaniz said, adding that speeding drivers cannot see people walking the street. Alaniz said that she personally knows people who have been struck in the area.

“We have unfortunately discovered that we have a high pedestrian, high cyclist fatality rate on the east side, said Olivia Diaz, the councilperson representing Ward 3 of Las Vegas. “They are more mature areas and have been around a long time, so there is a need for some traffic calming devices and some intentional tweaks to our roadways to make sure everyone is safe.”

The City will chip in nearly $3.6 million for the improvements. In addition, the City’s “Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy” Project aims to focus on areas like Rafael Rivera Park and East Charleston Plaza.

“We want to stop these fatalities from happening, so we are going to make sure that this trend doesn’t continue in the future,” Diaz said.