Fearless tiny dog stares down mountain lion

Courtesy: Sarah Bole

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dog owner in Colorado and her fearless dog get the scare of a lifetime when a mountain lion came pawing at their glass patio door.

It happened on December 2, when Sarah Bole, recorded the entire incident that she says left her “shaken” at her Grand Lake home.

Seconds after spotting the large mountain lion, Bole’s 13-year-old Shih-poo “Dash” is seen staring it down.

Bole attempts to call for her dog and asks it to back away from the glass door but the tiny pooch appears to hold its ground.

“At no time was the lion aggressive, but rather it was just as curious as my dog to figure out what was on the other side of the glass,” Bole said. “Although I was a bit shaken, I don’t feel I was in any danger and the lion was curious about its own reflection and the dog.”