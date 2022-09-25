LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Westmere Avenue, west of Aviary Way and south of Grand Teton Drive, shortly after 10 p.m. after a resident said he saw a man with a long pole in the backyard of a house on his street, according to Sgt. Jeff Wall of the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The resident said the man seemed to be high on alcohol or drugs. When confronted by the resident, the man asked the resident if he wanted to die, Wall said.

Wall said police found the man armed with a rifle and that after shots were exchanged he was wounded and taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Wall said.

No one else was injured, Wall said.

The identity of the victim is pending notification of family, Wall said, and the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours, per department policy.