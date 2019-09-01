Fatal crash on I-15 near Mesquite

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on southbound I-15 south of Mesquite Sunday morning.

Photos from the NHP show an SUV that appears to have run into the back end of a box truck.

There has been no information from the NHP as to the circumstances of the crash. We also don’t know the name, age, or gender of the person who died in the crash.

A 7am NHP tweet said one lane of the freeway was closed at mile marker 108. Mesquite exits on I-15 are around mile marker 120.

Nevada Highway Patrol tweet on fatal I-15 crash, Sunday, September 1, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.