2 killed in crash on Red Rock Scenic Loop, area closed during investigation

Las Vegas (KLAS) – Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that has killed two people inside Red Rock Canyon National Park on the scenic loop.

According to police, at Red Rock Loop Mile Marker 9, a passerby reported a 3-wheel vehicle, possibly a Slingshot, that had gone off the road and was on fire.

The two occupants died on the scene.

#FASTALERT 10:33 AM, Sep 25 2021

Crash Red Rock Scenic Loop Marker 9

Red Rock Loop is completely blocked

Unknown time on re-opening

Avoid Area — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 25, 2021

NHP is assisting LVMPD in controlling traffic and alerting visitors heading to the Red Rock area that the Loop inside the park will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash Red Rock Loop (Inside the park). #NHPSoComm assisting LVMPD with traffic control. The Red Rock Loop is currently closed for an undetermined amount of time pending the completion of the crash investigation. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 25, 2021

This is a developing story check back for updates.