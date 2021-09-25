2 killed in crash on Red Rock Scenic Loop, area closed during investigation

Las Vegas (KLAS) – Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that has killed two people inside Red Rock Canyon National Park on the scenic loop.
According to police, at Red Rock Loop Mile Marker 9, a passerby reported a 3-wheel vehicle, possibly a Slingshot, that had gone off the road and was on fire.
The two occupants died on the scene.
NHP is assisting LVMPD in controlling traffic and alerting visitors heading to the Red Rock area that the Loop inside the park will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”
This is a developing story check back for updates.