FAT FURRY CAT: Looking for a family to love

PHILADELPHIA — BeeJay, or Mr. B. for short, lives at the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia and is looking for a forever family. There’s a lot of BeeJay to love — he weighs in at 26 pounds. That’s more than some Bobcats!

He is described as sweet cat and shelter workers say part of this paunchy pussycat’s charm is his chunkiness. Can you image cuddling with this big boy? He’s getting a lot of attention on social media with people pointing out he’s no itty-bitty kitty. Some even wonder if he might be a small tiger.

