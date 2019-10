ALASKA — Watch these humpback whales create bubble “nets” to encircle their prey. Researchers caught this stunning underwater video off of the southeast coast of Alaska.

Bubble net feeding is a cooperative method used by the humpback whales to corral fish into a tight circle. The whales blow bubbles while they circle their prey. It’s confusing to the fish and they can’t escape the bubble net. The video shows drone footage as well as underwater footage. The footage is considered groundbreaking.