Fan gets tattoo to honor NBA legend, Kobe Bryant

GASTONIA, NC (CBS) — Kobe Bryant fan Danny Rice feels getting a picture of Kobe Bryant permanently tattooed on his leg doesn’t take away all the feelings of hurt, but “it’s therapeutic a little bit. It doesn’t justify what happened and make everything ok.”

He says it helps though.

His love for Kobe, also known as Black Mamba, started in the early 2000s when Bryant solidified himself as a Laker legend.

“Making impossible shots, plays, playing good with others. Even when he didn’t think he had it, he just made a shot and most of the time it went in,” added Rice.

Monday night, through each prick of the skin, Danny says it’s not just athleticism that drew him towards #24. It was the type of man Kobe was off-the-court and his way of fathering his four girls he respected the most.

“How 1-on-1 he was with his daughter, and like I said I have a daughter of my own and that’s how I feel,” added Rice.

It’s clear Danny is used to an inky needle, there’s a personal story tied to each piece of artwork already on his body.

The Kobe tattoo is no different.

Even though Danny didn’t know the player personally, he says everything, Kobe’s grit and his ability to win, “I chose this picture because he’s showing a lot of emotion and a lot of success,” said Rice.

This is the reason Danny will live the rest of his life trying to apply the Black Mamba mentality to his own world.

“You always have somebody that you want to look up to and want to be like and that’s definitely one of them,” said Rice.