Famous American composer Irving Berlin’s penthouse for sale

NEW YORK (KLAS) — He’s one of America’s most famous composers and has kept us dreaming of a “White Christmas” since 1942. Now, you can live just like he did.

Irving Berlin’s $3.995 million Upper East Side penthouse is for sale. The location is the birthplace of many of his most iconic works, including “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” and “Say It Isn’t So”. It’s also where he introduced an earlier work, “God Bless America”. The penthouse has stunning city and river views.

Views from Irving Berlin’s Upper East Side penthouse. (Courtesy: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

If New York isn’t your cup of tea, head on over to the west coast, where San Francisco’s “most expensive mansion” is listed for $40.5 million (this is down from the original price, $45 million). There’s no shortage of sights to see surrounding the 9,500-square-foot abode, as it’s located near Fisherman’s Wharf, the world’s mots crooked street and the San Francisco Art Museum.

It even has a bit of history built into its old walls. Part of the mansion was built soon after the historic 1906 earthquake by one of San Francisco’s top luxury-home architects, Willis Polk.

San Francisco’s “most expensive mansion”. (Courtesy: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

You can find both listings at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.