LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free national teen defensive driving program called B.R.A.K.E.S is being offered in Las Vegas for the first time.

The program was created by Doug Herbert, a former drag racing champion, who lost two sons in a car crash in 2008. He wanted to turn the tragedy into an educational mission for other teens.

The free program will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is designed for 15 to 19-year-olds who have at least 30 hours of driving experience. One parent is required to attend.

According to the B.R.A.K.E.S website, the program’s graduates are 64% less likely to have a car crash in their first three years of driving. The program puts students behind the wheel and through various situations designed to teach them how to handle a car and stay safe.

While the program is free it does require a $99 credit card deposit to make sure people show up. The money will be refunded at the completion of the program. It can also be left as a donation to keep the program going. You can click this link to find out how to register.