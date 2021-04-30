Family of man killed in car crash involving former UNLV basketball recruit want justice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a man killed in a car crash last year is calling for justice. The family held a vigil for Eric Echevarria Thursday night.

The vigil was near Fort Apache Road and Blue Diamond roads where Echevarria lost his life. His car was hit by a car driven by former Bishop Gorman basketball star and UNLV recruit Zaon Collins.

Police said he was speeding but Collins’ attorneys have asked the judge to throw out the charges. They claim the crash was caused by Echevarria.

“He was high, which is proven. He was going 88 miles per hour, which is proven and he killed my husband which is also proven. To have this wiped away, I can’t do it. I just can’t accept that. I will never accept that,” said Ann Marie Echevarria, victim’s widow.

In July, a judge will decide whether to drop the charges against Collins.