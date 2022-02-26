LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Mason Dominguez, 4, whose remains were found inside a freezer earlier this week have now set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with financial assistance.

The campaign has a goal to reach $40,000 and is being organized by Mason’s immediate family on behalf of the child’s mother.

The GofundMe page includes a note from the boy’s mother describing the joy he brought to her life.

The page also includes several family photos and a list of hobbies Mason enjoyed taking part in during his life.

(Photo Credit: Mason Dominguez GoFundMe account)

According to the family’s attorney, Stephen Stubbs, Mason’s mother, and her family have already paid for all the funeral arrangements but due to the emotional and financial strain funds are still needed.

Stubbs told 8 News Now on Saturday that there was a previous GoFundMe page organized by a distant and estranged family member that ended up raising over $15,000. However, according to Stubbs that family member refused to reimburse Mason’s family for funeral expenses as promised, and is not involved in funeral arrangements in any way.

The new GoFundMe page also notes the family’s struggles over the past year including the death of Mason’s mother’s husband in 2021 and a health issue with his grandmother.

Mason Dominguez (Credit: Mason Dominguez GoFundMe page)

This comes after an investigation involving Mason’s mother’s boyfriend that first began earlier in the week at a home near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

On Tuesday, police said an elementary-aged child handed a note to a Clark County School District teacher that stated her mother was being held against her will and that she did not know the location of her preschool-aged child. The teacher then passed the note to CCSD police who in turn called Metro police.

A surveillance operation was then set up near the home by police. Hours later they say they saw a man, later identified as Brandon Toseland, 35, and a woman, leave the home. Officers then pulled the car over.

After the questioning, the woman told police she had not seen her preschool-aged child since Dec. 11. Police said she also said her boyfriend, Toseland, did not allow her to go into certain areas of the home, including the garage.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the home and then on Tuesday afternoon, they found Mason’s remains in a trash bag in a freezer in Toseland’s garage.

Brandon Toseland (Credit: LVMPD)

Toseland, 35, was arrested and now faces two counts of kidnapping and one charge of open murder in the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez.

He is expected in court again on Monday to face those charges of kidnapping and murder.