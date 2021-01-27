Family of dead 4-year-old investigated in past by Child Protective Services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a 4-year-old boy who police say was beaten to death by his stepmother was investigated for neglect but the claims were never substantiated, according to the Nevada Department of Family Services.

Marcel Foster died on Jan. 22 following an alleged beating from his stepmother, Patricia Atalig, who is now facing a murder and child abuse charges.

According to the Child Fatality Report, which does not give specifics on what family member was involved in the investigation, the Clark County Division of Family Services, received a report on Feb. 8, 2018 which alleged neglect. The incident apparently occurred in another state but “upon conclusion of the requisite investigation, the allegations were found unsubstantiated.” The family was given information on community resources.

The county received contact about the family again on Feb. 14, 2018 but that was coded as “information only.” No other details are in the report.

Another report alleging neglect was received on Dec. 29, 2019. The county closed the case after an investigation couldn’t substantiate the allegations.

According to Atalig’s arrest report, she told police she became upset with the child when he refused to eat lunch and disrespected her. The report said Atalig admitted to hitting the boy and slamming his head onto the floor.