Family and friends gather to remember Jennifer Ratay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Loved ones are coming together to remember a woman who was brutally murdered. Jennifer Ratay’s remains were found in a barrel inside a garage on Tuesday, and now friends hope to move forward and keep her memory alive.

LIVE: Friends and family gather to remember Jennifer Ratay. Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Friends spoke with 8 News Now’s Sasha Loftis and they said Jennifer was close to so many people and they all grew up together. They say the vigil is all about honoring her memory, as they try to move forward from this tragedy.

We first brought you this story as breaking news on Tuesday. Someone called police and reported the 39-year-old missing as of last Thursday. Her remains were later found in a 55-gallon drum inside Chuck Chaiyakul’s garage. Officers tell us Chaiyakul confessed to shooting and killing Ratay and putting her remains inside that barrel.

We spoke with a childhood friend of Jennifer’s, she shared a few of her favorite memories:

“If she didn’t go to school one day everybody would make fun of me, and say where is the other half of my brain. Because, you know you can’t function without your best friend,” said wendy wilder, one of Ratay’s friends. “I’m sorry that we drifted apart. And I love you.”

Friends tell us Jennifer leaves behind 15 year old daughter. Police believe she did know Chaiyakul, but there is no word yet on the nature of their relationship.

38-year-old Chaiyakul is expected back in court Friday morning.