Families voice concerns after restructuring of CCSD Community Engagement office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families are speaking out after the Clark County School District decided to restructure its community engagement office.

The decision is impacting Family and Community Engagement Services or (FACES), which connects families with a variety of resources and classes.

“I’m really upset about it. My youngest just turned three and she has been going to the FACES center since she was two weeks old,” said Stephanie Johnson who utilizes FACES.

Johnson says she has attended FACES for nearly five years, saying it’s a huge part of how she raises her kids.

“There were so many different things that FACES addressed, that isn’t quite available in the community if you don’t qualify for perfectly,” she added.

FACES offers a variety of bilingual courses some of which, Valeria Gurr has taught.

Gurr tells 8 News Now those courses were essential to low-income families.

“Essentially you were able to get experts from all over the community to bring and give classes to these parents,” said Gurr.

In a release, CCSD stated that the new Family Engagement Department would provide increased digital resources and home visits.

“We saw that the families struggled using a virtual system, and now we’re saying this is a solution? I don’t know. I don’t understand it makes absolutely no sense,” Gurr expressed.

In an email to families, FACES staff said it was unexpected for everyone involved.

“As parents, CCSD didn’t even think we needed or deserved two weeks notice that these programs were going to be going away,” added Johnson.

Gurr says she thinks this will leave many families in the dark and negatively impact kids’ schooling.

“If you really want to reimagine the program, offer both. Offer in person, and offer online, and offer more,” she said.

8 News Now reached out CCSD to get more clarification on what is happening to the programs and jobs but has not received a response.