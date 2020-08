In this March 15, 2007, file photo, Arizona coach Lute Olson watches his team practice for the NCAA Midwest Regional basketball tournament in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died at the age of 85.

Olson had 781 career coaching wins, with a record of 589-187 at Arizona. He led the Wildcats to the 1997 national championship.

Olson’s family said he died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The family did not provide the cause of death.