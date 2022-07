LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police responded to reports of gunfire at the MGM valet area on Saturday evening, according to police.

Arriving officers discovered that a glass door had been shattered which made a loud sound causing some to mistakenly report the sound as gunfire.

Las Vegas Strip traffic following unfounded reports of gunfire on Saturday, July 16. (KLAS)

Police say there is no evidence of gunfire.

This situation is currently being investigated. Check back for updates.