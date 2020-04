Fallece por coronavirus y su esposa encuentra mensaje de despedida en el teléfono de su esposo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for enthusiastic and talented candidates for their renowned public relations and entertainment team - The Raiderettes. Virtual auditions will be held for the initial rounds to select the 2020 edition of “Football’s Fabulous Females,” the first group to represent the Las Vegas Raiders.

The deadline for registration is April 30, 2020. For more information/to register, visit raiders.com/raiderettes. Online preliminary auditions will begin on Friday, May 1.