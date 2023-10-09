Fun Days available for children from 5 to 14 years old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday, Oct. 9 is a day off of school for Clark County school students but there are options for kids when there is no school.

The city of Las Vegas is once again offering childcare with its “No-School Fun Days” during the fall season when there is no school. There will be at least three staff development days in the coming months.

You can pre-register you child or just drop in at one of these six locations:

Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, 702.229-1100 at $35/day per child.

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702.229.6359 at $35/day per child.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702.229.1515 at $20/day per child.

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St., 702.229.6374; $20 per day.

Adaptive Recreation program for ages 6-18 at Dula Community Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702.229.6307 at $20/day per person.

The fall staff development dates are Monday, Oct. 9, Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Nov. 22. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find additional information at this link. Children need to bring their own lunch and water.