Facebook launching new tool to block data gathering

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Facebook announced it is adding a tool to allow users to block the social media network from gathering information about them on outside websites and apps.

The social media giant said Tuesday it will be adding a place to where you can see your activity that Facebook tracks outside of its service. You will have the option to turn it off.

For now the service is available in South Korea, Ireland and Spain, but it will be added to other countries in the coming months.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the company was working on the feature more than a year ago. Facebook has recently faced increasing scrutiny from the government and the public over its privacy practices.