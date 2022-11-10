LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formula 1 has announced it will be holding at least two more ticket sale periods in late winter and spring.

While some tickets appear to still be available on the official F1 ticket site, other entities like MGM International are also selling tickets and hotel combos, the official F1 tickets, including the lowest-priced $500 three-day general admission tickets, are currently not available after the first round of sales.

During the next ticket sale period, F1 will also offer tickets ranging in price from $2,000 – $2,500 for various grandstands and $8,000 – $10,000 for shared hospitality areas.

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on and near the Las Vegas Strip on November 16-18.