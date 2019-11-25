EXTRA: Las Vegas through the decades

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As 8NewsNow continues looking at southern Nevada’s colorful history heading into a new decade, Nate Tannenbaum has a couple of tips for you if you want to explore Las Vegas through the decades for yourself. First, a group called “The Clark County School District Archive Committee” put out a really cool book on the history of the CCSD.

It’s called “Education In The Neon Shadow, the first 50 years of the Clark County School District.” It’s filled with information, including an odd little tidbit for early arriving school teachers in the 1900s: “Thou shalt live in single blessedness, or thy contract will be void.” It also contains a list of all of the tiny school districts that were combined in 1956 to create the CCSD. The book is full of maps and photographs. It’s really worth checking out and it’s available at the Las Vegas – Clark County Library District.

And former Governor, former US Senator Richard Bryan has a regular feature on KNPR, Nevada Public Radio, you might want to check out. It’s called “Nevada Yesterdays.”

In a recent episode Sen. Bryan said, “Las Vegas has a reputation for blowing up its past. It’s true: we’ve lost some buildings we wish we could’ve saved.”

Bryan is a wealth of knowledge about Las Vegas. As was pointed out in the 8NewsNow look at the 1970s, he helped write a lot of the history we now take for granted.

Nate also has a shout-out to the CCSD Communications Office for digging up some eye opening statistics about how enrollment and the number of schools exploded along with our population.