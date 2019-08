LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – 8 News Now had its back to school special on Monday, which pre-empted some of the weekly entertainment headlines “Vital Vegas” is hearing about.

‘Vital Vegas’ founder Scott Roeben shares the latest scoops and rumors happening around town. First, a new attraction on the strip may not ever see the light of day and changes could be coming to the Hooters Hotel, which stands in a prime location next to the MGM and Tropicana.

8 News Now Anchor Kirsten Joyce has the story.